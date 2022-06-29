Inaugural Frieze Seoul’s gallery lineup, programs unveiled

A poster for Frieze Seoul (Frieze)





The inaugural Frieze Seoul will kick off in early September, bringing together some 110 galleries from 20 countries with special programs amid growing excitement about Seoul’s rise as an Asian art hub.



Frieze Seoul is the first Frieze art fair to be held in Asia and the fifth to be launched by the global contemporary art platform. It will take place from Sept. 2 to 5 at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul, alongside KIAF, an art fair operated by the Galleries Association of Korea.



Some 90 major international galleries -- including Gagosian, Gladstone Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, White Cube, Lehman Maupin, Pace Gallery and Thaddaeus Ropac -- will participate, along with 15 new exhibitors at Frieze.

“There is a powerful sense of anticipation that gives every indication of the strong appetite for Frieze Seoul, and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate the creative life of the city this September,” said Frieze Seoul Director Patrick Lee in a press release Wednesday.





Visitors view art on display at Frieze Los Angeles in 2022. (Frieze)



Before the official opening of the art fair, exhibitions and events will be held across the city as part of an expanded Frieze Week program starting Aug. 29. This will encompass a broad spectrum of programming in galleries, museums and artist-led spaces.



The fair will feature a section called Focus Asia with 10 solo artist presentations from Asia-based galleries that have opened since 2010. Christopher Lew from Horizon Art Foundation and independent curator Jang Hye-jung are curating Focus Asia, which will showcase Korean artist Ryu Sung-sil from Seoul-based P21, Iranian artist Ali Beheshti from Tehran-based Dastan Gallery, Japanese artist Kimiyo Mishima from Kyoto-based Sokyo Gallery, Chinese artist Tao Hui from Hong Kong and Shanghai-based Kiang Malingue and Bangladeshi artist Rana Begum from Mumbai-based Jhaveri Contemporary.



The Frieze Masters section will be led by its director, Nathan Clements-Gillespie, featuring 18 galleries showing works from old masters to the late 20th century. The galleries in this section include Hakgojae Gallery and Gallery Hyundai from Seoul; Annely Juda Fine Art and Richard Nagy from London; and Castelli Gallery and Acquavella Galleries from New York.



Frieze is the world’s leading platform for modern and contemporary art. It comprises three magazines -- frieze, Frieze Masters Magazine and Frieze Week -- and five international art fairs -- Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze Seoul, launching in September.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

