World

[Graphic News] Majority of Americans hold Trump culpable for 1/6 riot: study

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 10:01

About 6 in 10 Americans believe Trump should be charged for the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in the US Capitol, a poll published by ABC News and Ipsos revealed. 

Opinions differed greatly based on the political party respondents supported. 

Nevertheless, 58 percent of the total respondents replied that they believe Trump should be legally charged for the riots. Sixty percent of the total respondents replied they believe the hearings held by the House 1/6 committee was “fair and unbiased,” feeling the committee has been impartial. 

Ninety-one percent of supporters of the Democratic Party answered that Trump should be legally charged for the riot, while only 19 percent of supporters of the Republican Party said the same.


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
