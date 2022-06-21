 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

BTS to continue to support S. Korea's bid to host 2030 World Expo: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2022 - 10:29       Updated : Jun 21, 2022 - 10:29
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C), Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon (L) and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won pose for the camera ahead of a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Monday, in this photo provided by Han's office. (Han's office)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C), Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon (L) and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won pose for the camera ahead of a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Monday, in this photo provided by Han's office. (Han's office)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said K-pop superband BTS will continue to serve as a public relations ambassador for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in 2030 in the southern port city of Busan, despite the septet's decision to suspend group activities.

Han is on a visit to Paris to attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which is an intergovernmental body in charge of overseeing World Expos.

BTS accepted the Busan city government's request for the role to help the city host the World Expo, days after the K-pop sensation said it will suspend performing as a group and focus instead on solo projects to explore the growth of individual members.

Asked about the group's decision to suspend group activities, Han told reporters Monday that BTS "has already decided to become a public relations ambassador and that doesn't matter."

South Korea is stepping up its efforts to win support from the BIE members to host the expo, and former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon will also play his role for the bid, Han said.

Han was accompanied by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who doubles as the chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon.

On Tuesday, Han is set to deliver a presentation on South Korea's bid to host the international event under the main theme of "Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future."

On the sidelines of the assembly, Han is expected to meet representatives of BIE member countries to ask for their support.

The World Expo is one of the largest international festivals besides the World Cup and the Olympics. Hosting an expo is estimated to create economic effects worth 61 trillion won ($47.1 billion), according to the South Korean government. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114