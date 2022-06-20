‘Top Gun’ Tom Cruise tells long-waiting Korean fans ‘it is OK to cry’

Tom Cruise talks during a press conference for “Top Gun: Maverick” at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)



Hollywood star Tom Cruise on Monday said he hopes long-waiting Korean fans of “Top Gun” who watched the action film as kids back in 1986 will fully enjoy the new sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”



“Grown-up man, you can enjoy the film, and you can cry and have the movie, that’s OK. It’s for you and it’s for everybody, so enjoy,” Cruise said during a press conference held at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Monday.



Along with Cruise, four of the stars of “Top Gun: Maverick” -- Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis and Greg Tarzan Davis -- as well as the film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer participated in the press conference.



The new movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose “Spiderhead” was also released earlier this month on Netflix. Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is now a captain in the US Navy.



During the conference, Cruise said that he felts a lot of pressure returning with the “Top Gun” franchise after more than three decades.



“Every country I would go to, they would ask for the sequel. Jerry (Bruckheimer) and I’ve been talking about it for many years. There was a tremendous amount of pressure,” he said.



The Hollywood star said he spent many hours in hotel rooms thinking of ideas to make the sequel for fans of the original film. He explained that the goal was to make fans feel that the two films have the same world, characters and emotional tones.



“Jerry and I, we agreed that we are not going to stop until we get it right,” he said. “I don’t ever want to disappoint fans.”



Since this is the American actor’s 10th visit to Korea, he emphasized that it is special, especially after going through the difficult time of the pandemic.



His first visit came in 1994 with promotions for “Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles,” and he most recently visited Korea four years ago to promote “Mission: Impossible -- Fallout” in 2018.





