 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Socially responsible investment bonds surpass W200tr in value

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jun 20, 2022 - 11:39       Updated : Jun 20, 2022 - 11:39
KRX office in Seoul. (KRX)
KRX office in Seoul. (KRX)
The aggregate value of Socially Responsible Investment bonds issued surpassed 200 trillion won for the first time, the Korea Exchange said.

The total value of SRI bonds listed on the market stood at 200.2 trillion won as of June 10, marking a 154-fold increase from 1.3 trillion won in 2018 when an SRI bond was first listed.

Also known as environmental, social and governance bonds, thematic and social contribution bonds or green, social and sustainable bonds, SRI bonds are used to fund eco-friendly or socially beneficial projects.

By type, social bonds accounted for 80 percent of the aggregate value, or 159 trillion won; while green bonds (19.2 trillion won) and sustainable bonds (21.7 trillion won) accounted for about 10 percent each.

The number of listed companies that issued SRI bonds also rose above 200, jumping 41-fold from 2018.

Companies actively issued green bonds in a bid to achieve net zero carbon emissions after the South Korean government announced in 2020 its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Issuance of social bonds and sustainable bonds also increased to support the underprivileged after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Among the stock exchanges worldwide where SRI bonds have been listed, the KRX came 11th in value of listed SRI bonds.

In the Asia Pacific region, the KRX came third after Singapore and Hong Kong exchanges.

By type, the value of green bonds issued on the KRX came 15th among exchanges worldwide; social bonds fifth, and sustainable bonds 10th.

As socially responsible investments are expected to grow further as the world takes steps toward carbon neutrality and seeks to reduce social inequality, the KRS said it will support the government’s sustainable finance policy execution and try to meet market demand for SRI.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114