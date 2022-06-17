 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Herald Interview] Yerin Ha stays humble amid Hollywood blockbuster debut

Fearless young actor says she is ready for more challenges

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 20, 2022 - 17:03       Updated : Jun 20, 2022 - 17:46
Yerin Ha (Paramount+)
Yerin Ha (Paramount+)
Korean Australian actor Yerin Ha is thrilled that her project “Halo” is being premiered on two major streaming platforms -- Korean streaming platform Tving and US-based Paramount+.

Hoping to be judged for her acting in Paramount+‘s military action series before being recognized as a granddaughter of Korea’s acclaimed stage actor Son Sook, Ha shared her thoughts on starring in the series.

“I was honored and thrilled to be part of an amazing project, surrounded by many talented actors. Though I was able to play one of the lead roles in ‘Halo,’ I am well aware of how much work I have to do and learn to become a better actor,” she said during an online interview with a group of reporters on Thursday.

Ranging from large-scale explosions to gun fights, the actor found many scenes in “Halo” challenging. But she said all that seemed insignificant when she saw the amazing results on the screen.

While playing Kwan Ha, a sorrowful character who loses her beloved people in an alien invasion, the actor also tried to present a charismatic and strong-willed survivor.

Ha confessed that building teamwork with fellow actors was not an easy task in the beginning.
Actor Yerin Ha plays Kwan Ha, a sole survivor of the planet Madrigal in “Halo” (Paramount+)
Actor Yerin Ha plays Kwan Ha, a sole survivor of the planet Madrigal in “Halo” (Paramount+)
“Because I was working with so many talented veteran actors with rich experience, I needed a little bit of time to get closer to their level of acting and create synergy while shooting,” the actor said.

When asked about her thoughts on working in other genres, Ha said she wished to experience various projects to improve as an actor.

“I think one of the mesmerizing things about being an actor is presenting a story that resonates deeply with the audience. I wish to be in a family drama, presenting a heartwarming story,” the 24-year-old actor said. “Or perhaps a comedy. I know that it is a difficult genre, but I am sure I can learn many things from the challenge.”

After expressing her interest in Korean films and stars, Ha said she hoped to work with renowned filmmakers Park Chan-wook, Bong Joon-ho and top actor Song Kang-ho.
Yerin Ha (Paramount+)
Yerin Ha (Paramount+)
“I have learned a lot by watching Song’s films and series. It will be a great honor to work with my grandmother as well,” Ha said.

The nine-part series is available on streaming platforms Tving and Paramount+.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114