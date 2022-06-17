[Herald Interview] Yerin Ha stays humble amid Hollywood blockbuster debut

Yerin Ha (Paramount+)

Korean Australian actor Yerin Ha is thrilled that her project “Halo” is being premiered on two major streaming platforms -- Korean streaming platform Tving and US-based Paramount+.



Hoping to be judged for her acting in Paramount+‘s military action series before being recognized as a granddaughter of Korea’s acclaimed stage actor Son Sook, Ha shared her thoughts on starring in the series.



“I was honored and thrilled to be part of an amazing project, surrounded by many talented actors. Though I was able to play one of the lead roles in ‘Halo,’ I am well aware of how much work I have to do and learn to become a better actor,” she said during an online interview with a group of reporters on Thursday.



Ranging from large-scale explosions to gun fights, the actor found many scenes in “Halo” challenging. But she said all that seemed insignificant when she saw the amazing results on the screen.



While playing Kwan Ha, a sorrowful character who loses her beloved people in an alien invasion, the actor also tried to present a charismatic and strong-willed survivor.



Ha confessed that building teamwork with fellow actors was not an easy task in the beginning.

Actor Yerin Ha plays Kwan Ha, a sole survivor of the planet Madrigal in “Halo” (Paramount+)

“Because I was working with so many talented veteran actors with rich experience, I needed a little bit of time to get closer to their level of acting and create synergy while shooting,” the actor said.



When asked about her thoughts on working in other genres, Ha said she wished to experience various projects to improve as an actor.



“I think one of the mesmerizing things about being an actor is presenting a story that resonates deeply with the audience. I wish to be in a family drama, presenting a heartwarming story,” the 24-year-old actor said. “Or perhaps a comedy. I know that it is a difficult genre, but I am sure I can learn many things from the challenge.”



After expressing her interest in Korean films and stars, Ha said she hoped to work with renowned filmmakers Park Chan-wook, Bong Joon-ho and top actor Song Kang-ho.



Yerin Ha (Paramount+)