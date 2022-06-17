 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' new album 'Proof' sold over 2.75m copies in 1st week

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2022 - 11:35       Updated : Jun 17, 2022 - 11:35
This image provided by Big Hit Music last Tuesday is a promotional poster for BTS' anthology album
This image provided by Big Hit Music last Tuesday is a promotional poster for BTS' anthology album "Proof." (Big Hit Music)

K-pop supergroup BTS' new album "Proof" sold over 2.75 million copies in the first week of its release, a record for all K-pop albums released so far this year, its agency said Friday.

The anthology album had sold a total of 2,752,496 copies as of Friday, just a week after it became available, Big Hit Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.

It was the highest first-week sales of any album released this year to date and the second-highest first-week sales for a BTS album after the group's fourth full-length album, "Map of the Soul: 7," moved 3.37 million copies in 2020.

"Proof" surpassed 2 million in 24 hours after it came out, making BTS the first K-pop group to secure a double million seller on the first day of an album's release.

The three CD-album consists of 48 tracks, including the biggest hits from throughout the group's career and three new songs -- "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment," "Run BTS" and "For Youth." Also included are the group's solo and subunit tracks, previously unreleased songs and demo versions of some of the hit songs.

The septet plans to give live performances of the new songs on KBS2 TV's "Music Bank" on Friday and SBS' "Inkigayo" on Sunday. (Yonhap)

