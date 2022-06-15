[Newsmaker] Should e-cigarettes be subject to more regulation?

South Korea’s fight against smoking has had some success.



In 1998, when the first nationwide survey of smoking prevalence was conducted in the country, more than 35 out of every 100 Korean adults were smokers. Now, it is just about 19.



A closer look at the data, however, reveals some disturbing trends: e-cigarettes and unconventional tobacco products are gaining a strong foothold here, on top of growing tobacco use among youth and women.



The country’s latest anti-smoking campaign, unveiled on May 31, shows where the battle line is being drawn in its tobacco control policy. The campaign’s catchphrase states there is “no such thing as safer cigarettes.”



The problem is that the authorities and regulations are straggling behind the evolving alternative tobacco industry. In fact, some new products are not even classified as tobacco products by local law, meaning they are not subject to strict tobacco-related rules and regulations.



A member of the Korea Vegan Union cuts cigarettes and sausages as part of a demonstration urging people to quit smoking and go vegan in this May 31 file photo. (Yonhap)

Legal blind spots



When Koreans say electric cigarettes, they tend to not distinguish the different types. For Koreans, e-cigarettes refer to the actual products which produce aerosol by heating a liquid containing nicotine, as well as heated tobacco products (HTPs) which heat process tobacco leaf and allow users to inhale nicotine.



The legal status of e-cigarettes and HTPs in the country has also been ambiguous, to say the least. According to the Tobacco Business Act, some are technically not even legally classified as cigarettes.



The act defines tobacco as a product using tobacco leaves as all or any part of the raw materials for the purpose of chewing, smelling, smoking, sucking, or inhaling. The key term here is “tobacco leaves,” which means cigarettes made using other parts of the tobacco plant -- such as the stem or root -- or synthesized nicotine cannot be regulated by this act.



This is in line with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, the international treaty ratified by 180 countries across the world, which also defines tobacco products as those made using “leaf tobacco.”



Most tobacco products in the country use nicotine extracted from tobacco leaves, falling under the legal category of tobacco, but there are some that use nicotine extracted from other parts of the tobacco plant.



Lawmakers and activists in the country have been calling for a revision of the law to incorporate ingredients extracted from all parts of the tobacco plant, not just the tobacco leaf.



In 2019, then-lawmaker Kim Seung-hee -- currently the welfare minister nominee of President Yoon Suk-yeol -- proposed such a revision, which fell through without discussion due to the COVID-19 pandemic demanding all lawmakers’ and policy makers’ attentions. A similar law revision is currently pending at the National Assembly.



Lee Sung-kyu, the head of the Korea Center for Tobacco Control Research & Education, said it is necessary to expand the definition for both the WHO FCTC and the country’s law.



“A legal blind spot is one thing, but there is essentially no way to regulate new tobacco products from entering the Korean market,” he said.



Another issue related to regulation is one concerning material added for flavoring, which is widely used in e-cigarettes in particular.



In the US, youth vaping has been described as an epidemic, as thousands of kid-friendly flavors have fueled the popularity of e-cigarettes among young people.



The country in 2009 passed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act to ban cigarettes with flavors other than menthol or tobacco, and other countries including Canada, Brazil and several nations in the European Union have imposed bans on varying levels.



South Korea currently has no regulation on flavored tobacco, and its sales have increased from 270 million packs in 2011 to 1.38 billion in 2020, while the overall sales of cigarettes fell from 4.4 billion to 3.59 billion in the same period.



The only legal restriction related to flavor additives is Article 9-3 of the National Health Promotion Act, which stipulates that any “flavoring” added to tobacco shall not be indicated via words, pictures or photographs on the product’s packaging or advertisements.



How harmful are they?



Nearly two decades since the modern concept of electronic cigarettes was first introduced by a Chinese pharmacist, a question that has lingered on everyone’s minds is how much of a health risk e-cigarettes pose compared to regular cigarettes.



In January 2018, the US’ National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine released a consensus report on 800 different studies and concluded that e-cigarettes both contain and emit a number of potentially toxic substances.



A man uses an e-cigarette. (123rf)