Lee Jung-hoo extended his hitting streak to five games, but the San Francisco Giants were shut out 6-0 by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Batting second and starting in right field, Lee went 1-for-5. He has recorded a hit in five straight games, dating to Aug. 2 against the San Diego Padres. His season batting average dipped slightly to .303.

Lee grounded out to short in his first at-bat against Texas starter Cody Bradford and was robbed of a hit by a diving catch from the center fielder in the third inning.

He broke through in the fifth, pulling Bradford's changeup for a single to right field.

Lee was retired on a pop out to third against reliever Robby Ahlstrom in the seventh and grounded back to closer Cole Winn in his final at-bat in the ninth.

The Giants collected eight hits but failed to capitalize on their opportunities and were held scoreless. The loss was their second straight, dropping them to 48-67, fourth in the NL West.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)