HD Construction Equipment said Thursday it has signed renewable power purchase agreements totaling 12.4 megawatt-peak, more than doubling the renewable share of electricity used at its Incheon plant.

Under the agreements with multiple renewable energy developers, the share will rise from 19 percent to 43.9 percent by January 2027. Renewable electricity is also expected to account for 42 percent of power use at its Ulsan plant and 53.1 percent at its facility in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province.

Across its Korean operations, the renewable share will increase from 22 percent to 40.3 percent. The shift is expected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 22,155 metric tons, which the company said is equivalent to about 3.36 million 30-year-old pine trees.

HD Construction Equipment became the first Korean construction equipment firm to join the RE100 initiative in 2023 and has committed to using only renewable electricity by 2040. The average renewable electricity share among Korean companies reporting under RE100 standards was about 12 percent, according to a 2025 report from the Korea Energy Economics Institute.

The company is pursuing decarbonization through on-site solar generation as well, along with renewable energy certificate purchases and the replacement of high-emissions equipment.

Last year, it replaced aging transformers at its Incheon plant with high-efficiency units after identifying excessive power losses. The upgrade reduced transmission losses by 45 percent and improved the efficiency of renewable electricity use.

“Expanding renewable energy use is essential to building sustainable manufacturing competitiveness,” a company official said. “We will continue increasing both externally sourced and self-generated renewable energy to achieve RE100 by 2040 and carbon neutrality by 2050.”