A Chinese national involved in a bloody fight in Seoul was handed over to immigration authorities after police discovered that he was staying in South Korea illegally, officials said Thursday.

The other Chinese man involved in the fight is under investigation on suspicion of assault without detention, according to Seoul Dongjak Police Station.

The two men got into a brawl at a home in Dongjak-gu, southern Seoul, at around 9 p.m. on July 31.

Police believe the fight broke out following an argument related to construction work. Both men were severely intoxicated when police arrived.

Officers found blood scattered throughout the home and believe the two men assaulted each other. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

During the investigation, police discovered that one of the men was staying in Korea illegally and transferred him to the Seoul Immigration Office.

Foreign nationals found to be staying in Korea without valid permission face deportation, an entry ban or a fine, depending on the length and circumstances of their unauthorized stay.