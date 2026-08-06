Koo cites solid fundamentals, stabilizing markets after Bloomberg column questions investment appeal

South Korea's finance chief on Thursday pushed back against concerns raised by foreign media over investing in the country's stock market, saying the economy remains robust and domestic stock indexes are stabilizing.

"While the outlet has raised concerns about investing in the Korean stock market, the Korean economy is stronger than ever and delivering unprecedented results," Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said at a meeting of economy-related ministers in Seoul.

Koo cited growth, exports, inflation and consumer and business sentiment, saying both real-economy and broader macroeconomic indicators continued to show solid momentum.

The government has also acted swiftly to curb stock market volatility, while major indexes have been showing signs of stabilization, he said.

Koo did not identify the media outlet or the report to which he was referring.

"The government will continue efforts to structurally strengthen the capital market and foster new industries to make Korea a more reliable investment destination," he said.

His remarks came after a Bloomberg Opinion column titled "South Korea is becoming uninvestable, too," which argued that the Kospi's nearly 40 percent decline over 27 trading sessions, extreme volatility and leveraged single-stock exchange-traded funds had undermined investor confidence and inflicted heavy losses on retail investors.

The Financial Services Commission issued a rare rebuttal Tuesday night, saying some figures cited in the column did not align with official data. It pointed instead to solid economic fundamentals, stronger corporate earnings forecasts and a sharp decline in leveraged-product trading following tighter safeguards.

The Kospi was trading at around 6,300 points on Thursday, edging lower after a two-day rebound. The gains offered a brief respite from the index's steep slide to below 5,600 on July 30 from a record high of 9,114.55 points on June 22. Volatility has remained high, with sidecars triggered 25 times on the Kospi in June and July alone.