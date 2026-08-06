Police raided offices of the national football federation on Thursday over allegations of irregularities in the 2024 appointment of former men's national team head coach Hong Myung-bo.

The search and seizure took place at the Korea Football Association headquarters in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, and the KFA House in central Seoul, as part of a probe into suspicions the association unfairly intervened in Hong's appointment in July 2024.

Hong resigned at the end of June following South Korea's group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup. (Yonhap)