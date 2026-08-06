Hong Myung-bo, former head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, answers a question during a parliamentary hearing on South Korean football at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 30. (Pool photo via Yonhap)
Hong Myung-bo, former head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, answers a question during a parliamentary hearing on South Korean football at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 30. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

Police raided offices of the national football federation on Thursday over allegations of irregularities in the 2024 appointment of former men's national team head coach Hong Myung-bo.

The search and seizure took place at the Korea Football Association headquarters in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, and the KFA House in central Seoul, as part of a probe into suspicions the association unfairly intervened in Hong's appointment in July 2024.

Hong resigned at the end of June following South Korea's group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup. (Yonhap)