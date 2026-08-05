Seventeen restaurants in Korea listed in the Michelin Guide were found to have violated the Food Sanitation Act over the past three years, according to government data released Wednesday.

The restaurants committed a combined 21 violations between 2023 and 2025, according to a report compiled by Rep. Seo Young-seok of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, based on data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Seven cases involved failures to complete mandatory sanitation training, while five concerned unreported changes to business registration.

Four involved violations of food standards and specifications, including foreign objects found in food. Three concerned improper sanitary handling, while two involved failures to conduct required health examinations for employees.

The restaurants included both Michelin-starred establishments and Bib Gourmand selections.

Myeongdong Kyoja, a popular dumpling and noodle restaurant in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, was found to have violated food standards and specifications for three consecutive years.

Gwanghwamun Mijin, a noodle restaurant in central Seoul, also repeatedly failed to report changes to its business registration.

The two restaurants were the only establishments subject to administrative surcharges. The remaining cases resulted in lighter measures, including administrative fines and corrective orders.

In June, the ministry conducted inspections of 1,720 popular restaurants nationwide and found violations at 45 establishments.

“The fact that basic food sanitation violations continue to be found even at restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide indicates a blind spot in the food safety management system,” Seo said.

He urged the ministry to conduct regular inspections of well-known and highly rated restaurants and to impose stricter penalties on establishments that repeatedly violate food safety laws.