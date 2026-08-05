South Korea's Culture Ministry set an ambitious new target for inbound tourism in a presidential briefing Wednesday, and confirmed it is moving on a long-discussed domed arena for K-pop concerts and sports.

The ministry now expects to reach its previous target of 30 million annual visitors a year earlier than its 2029 deadline, and set a new long-term target of 40 million. It expects 23 million visitors this year after arrivals rose 21 percent in the first half of 2026.

The ministry's broader second-half tourism push targets airport, port and hotel capacity, and aims to lower entry barriers with wider multiple-entry visas, more group-tour visa waivers and smoother immigration processing. It plans a "golden route" linking five regional airports to draw visitors beyond Seoul, alongside a shift toward higher-margin travel — medical tourism, beauty tourism and high-end packages.

To manage the risk that comes with wider visa waivers for group tours, the ministry says it will tighten oversight of the licensed agencies that sponsor them and create legal grounds to sanction violations, aiming to prevent visa-waiver visitors from going missing.

It is also banking on "content tourism" — 110 travel routes and 444 sites tied to K-pop concerts and K-drama or film locations, marketed directly to inbound visitors — plus new tourism zones anchored to regional airports outside Busan and Jeju, paired with support for areas facing population decline.

The plan for a domed venue, meant to double as a sports and K-pop arena, is preliminary. Officials ruled out building more than one or two nationwide, saying a 30,000-to-50,000-seat dome cannot be filled by concerts alone and must double as a sports venue. A feasibility study, whose contractor was selected only in April, is still narrowing two candidate sites and has not finalized bidding criteria.

The ministry also flagged other initiatives for the second half of the year, including groundwork for a possible artist basic income, expanded health and pension support for artists, an anti-scalping law taking effect Aug. 28, and a punitive-damages bill against illegal game servers submitted in July.