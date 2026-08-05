Group names Vice Chairman Lee Seung-lyul as chief inclusive finance officer

Hana Financial Group deployed more than 1.86 trillion won ($1.3 billion), or 60 percent, of its annual inclusive finance target in the first half as it stepped up support for young people, small businesses and vulnerable borrowers.

The group set a 3.1 trillion won target for 2026 under an inclusive finance roadmap unveiled in May. To strengthen oversight of the initiative, it appointed Vice Chairman Lee Seung-lyul, who oversees sustainable growth and inclusive finance, as chief inclusive finance officer.

Hana Financial said its second-half strategy will focus on four areas: support for young people and small businesses, integration of inclusive finance into group management, borrower protection, and the expansion of social finance.

Its banking arm, Hana Bank, will cover rental-fraud insurance premiums for about 10,000 young customers taking out new loans for jeonse, Korea's lump-sum rental system.

The bank also plans to overhaul its credit assessment system for thin-file borrowers and small-business owners in August, incorporating telecommunications and other alternative data.

Hana Financial will expand support for small businesses in Incheon as it relocates its headquarters to Cheongna-gu in September. It is also considering groupwide performance indicators that would tie inclusive finance more closely to the evaluation of its affiliates.

The group wrote off or settled 400 billion won in long-overdue and expired debt in the first half and plans to expand debt-restructuring programs.

"Inclusive finance is no longer optional, but a fundamental responsibility that financial groups must shoulder," Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said. "We will focus all our capabilities on embedding inclusive finance across the group and ensuring its consistent execution."