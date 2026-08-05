The PGA Tour has revealed more details of its Championship Series, which will debut in 2028.

The tour announced Tuesday that the Cadillac Championship has been added to the schedule, bringing the number of confirmed Championship Series events to at least 10.

Beginning in 2028, the PGA Tour will split its schedule into two circuits: the Championship Series, featuring the tour's top players, and the Challenger Series, for the remaining members.

The Championship Series is expected to consist of 23 to 24 tournaments. Confirmed events include the newly announced Cadillac Championship, The Sentry, the SOMPO Championship (working title), the Travelers Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the four major championships, and The Players Championship, often referred to as golf's unofficial fifth major.

With either the Presidents Cup or the Ryder Cup added to the schedule on its alternating two-year cycle, roughly half of the 2028 Championship Series calendar has now been finalized.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)