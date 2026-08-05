Seoul has been named the favorite worldwide city by US travel media outlet Trazee Travel for the fifth consecutive year, becoming the first city to achieve the feat, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization on Wednesday.

The Korean capital ranked ahead of Irish capital Dublin, Hong Kong, London and Greek capital Athens in the annual readers' poll conducted by Trazee Travel, a website catering primarily to travelers under 40. Seoul has topped the category every year since 2022.

The Seoul government attributed the city's continued popularity to the growing appeal of "lifestyle tourism," as younger travelers increasingly seek local experiences over traditional sightseeing.

"Winning this award for five consecutive years is a globally recognized achievement that reflects Seoul's strong tourism competitiveness," said Cho Sung-ho, head of the city's Tourism and Sports Bureau. "We will continue to enhance Seoul's unique tourism experiences and reinforce its position as a leading global tourism destination."

Now in its 12th year, the Trazees Awards are based on online voting by the website's readers, who choose their favorite destinations, airlines and travel brands. According to local media, the awards are considered a barometer of travel preferences among millennials, with many voters being business travelers aged 25 to 40.