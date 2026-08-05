Four years after 'Our Blues,' Kim is back with a coming-of-age sports drama

Kim Woo-bin, the Hallyu star behind K-drama classics such as "Uncontrollably Fond" and "The Heirs," is returning to television for the first time in four years.

The actor is set to star in tvN’s upcoming drama "Gift," which follows a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and takes over as the coach of a high school baseball team ranked last nationwide.

Described by tvN as a coming-of-age sports drama, the series depicts characters navigating self-discovery and personal growth. It is adapted from a popular Kakao Webtoon series of the same name.

Kim will play Jung Min-yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains the supernatural ability to recognize a person’s baseball talent at a glance. After leaving the professional league, he takes charge of a high school team ranked last in the country and sets out to transform the struggling squad.

"Gift" marks Kim's return to television following his role in tvN’s hit human drama "Our Blues," where he starred as Park Jung-joon alongside Shin Min-a, Lee Byung-hun and Han Ji-min.

The new series is slated to premiere in the second half of 2026.