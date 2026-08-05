K-pop's biggest stars share their fan moments as Marvel sequel races past 4 million tickets sold

The hottest movie in Korean theaters right now has some very famous fans.

As "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" steamrolls the box office, K-pop's biggest names have been lining up to show their love — on the stage, on social media and, in one case, at a movie night with a dress code.

BTS' J-Hope got things rolling on Friday, the film's opening day in North America, when he posted a nighttime view of New York City to his Instagram story complete with a Spider-Man graphic and music from the film's soundtrack.

The rapper kept it going the next night in New Jersey, where the boy band kicked off the second North American leg of the group's tour.

"I saw the new Spider-Man movie," J-Hope told the crowd after the gig, apparently likening the night to the web-slinging superhero's exploits across the city. "I kinda feel like I was flying through New York." Beside him, Jungkook mimicked Spider-Man's web-slinging hand gesture, to the delight of fans.

Fellow K-pop powerhouse Seventeen made an event of it as well.

During a group live broadcast Sunday on the fan community platform Weverse, the bandmates revealed they had watched the film together — with everyone told to wear something red for the occasion. The8 confessed the film had him in tears not once, but twice.

Highlight's Yoon Doo-joon joined in the same day, re-creating Spider-Man's signature wall-crawling pose — balanced on one hand against a wall — in a clip posted to the group's YouTube channel.

"Brand New Day" has topped the daily box office every day since its Korean release on July 29. It had sold 4.13 million tickets as of Wednesday morning, the fastest pace of any film this year.