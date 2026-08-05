Rep. Suh Bum-soo of the main opposition People Power Party apologized Tuesday for his comments telling a fellow lawmaker to perform a roundhouse kick ahead of a debate attended by a woman who was kicked in the head and sexually assaulted.

"I misspoke. I will not give any excuses," Suh wrote in a Facebook post.

Suh jokingly made the suggestion to fellow People Power Party Rep. Jin Jong-oh as attendees gathered for the debate.

In response, Jin said "I use my hands better than my feet." Jin is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in shooting.

It is not clear if the victim of the "Busan roundhouse kick" incident was present at the time.

"I am ashamed when I think of the pain the victim must have felt upon finding out my comments, all after she took courage to attend today's discussions after enduring such a difficult time," Suh wrote. "I sincerely apologize to the victim and her family."

Jin also issued a statement apologizing.

"I apologize to the victim, the attendees and the public for my inappropriate comment," Jin said. He added that he would reflect more to better understand the suffering felt by victims of crime and the weight of words spoken by public officials.

The remarks were made before a debate session regarding prosecution being stripped of all investigative powers hosted by independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon. Han, a prosecutor-turned-lawmaker, is a former chair of the People Power Party.

The victim, identified by the pseudonym Kim Jin-joo, has been speaking out against the reform. She says that it was the prosecutors' supplementary investigation that led to charges of attempted murder and attempted rape-murder. Police initially sought to charge her attacker on suspicion of aggravated bodily injury, but not more serious offenses.

Suh said that he hoped to visit the victim in person to apologize, if allowed.

Kim, however, told local media that she had no intention of receiving an apology nor seeing Suh.

"It was before the debate. Now, I hope they feel how heavy the damage from crime could be," Kim said. "What matters now is that the crime victims and the public have to live in a hell. I hope people focus on that issue."

The "Busan roundhouse kick" incident in 2022 was an attack in which a man in his 30s knocked Kim unconscious with a roundhouse kick and then sexually assaulted her in her own apartment lobby. The man is serving 20 years in prison after DNA evidence proved the sexual assault.