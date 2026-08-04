Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it had appointed former US diplomat Michael Kleine to head its Washington office as the automaker seeks to deepen engagement with the US government amid expanding investment in American manufacturing and technology.

Effective immediately, Kleine will oversee the group’s US public policy, strategic advisory and government affairs operations, including relations with federal government officials and other key stakeholders.

“Michael’s appointment reflects our deep commitment to the US and our vision to strengthen ties between Hyundai Motor Group and US institutions and stakeholders,” said Sung Kim, president and head of the group’s strategic planning division.

Kim said Kleine’s experience in trade and policy would support Hyundai’s continued expansion in the US.

Kleine spent more than 25 years at the US State Department, serving in senior diplomatic posts across the Asia-Pacific region.

He was charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Indonesia and minister counselor for economic affairs at the US Embassy in Seoul, where he supported the conclusion and ratification of the Korea-US free trade agreement.

He also handled economic and diplomatic affairs in Australia, Laos and Vietnam.

At the Office of the US Trade Representative, Kleine served as senior adviser for Korea and Japan trade policy, contributing to the formulation of US trade policy on Northeast Asia, Hyundai said.

He received the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service in 2024.

Before joining the diplomatic service, Kleine practiced law in Washington. He holds a law degree from Duke University and a master’s degree in national security strategy from the National War College.

Hyundai Motor Group said the appointment came as it expanded investment in US manufacturing, technological innovation and the broader automotive supply chain.