Lee Ji-eun, head of the Democratic Party of Korea's Mapo-A constituency committee in Seoul, has warned that she will take legal action against those who insinuate inappropriate relations between herself and Rep. Jung Chung-rae.

The warning follows fallout from a video showing Lee playfully poking Jung on the cheek during party leadership preliminaries on Saturday.

Lee addressed the incident Monday in an appearance on a YouTube channel, saying she would accept criticism and apologized for her immature and inappropriate behavior at an official event, but "will not tolerate people suggesting that there is something between us. That is insulting, and I will take legal action if they cross the line."

The controversy began after footage showed Lee tapping Jung on the shoulder while extending her index finger, resulting in poking his face when he turned around. It is a playful gesture commonly used in Korea to express affection or intimacy.

The instance happened during a Chungcheong regional campaign event at the Daejeon Convention Center in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, ahead of the Democratic Party's Aug. 17 national convention.

Lee explained that she sat behind Jung after hearing that he had faced loud jeers during his speech. She said she wanted to reassure him that many supporters were present and playfully poked his cheek to let him know she was there.

The footage drew mixed reactions online. Some criticized the physical contact as inappropriate for a formal political event, while others described it as a friendly gesture intended to encourage Jung.

Lee also said that during a recent media interview she was asked, "How would you describe the relationship between the two of you?"

She said her response was "I head the party's Mapo-A constituency committee, while Jung heads the Mapo-B constituency committee," but added that "I believe the question was intended to imply that we were romantically involved."

Lee said she has been archiving screenshots of comments she considered defamatory.