Veterans Ministry brings together 70 descendants of Korean War veterans and history teachers from Korea, US

South Korea's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs is hosting an overseas edition of the UN Sending States' Youth Exchange Camp in Washington from Tuesday through Sunday, seeking to honor the bonds forged during the Korean War and pass their legacy on to future generations.

The annual event, held since 2009, will take place in Washington DC, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence.

The event will gather 70 descendants of Korean War veterans and history teachers from both Korea and the US. Participants will take part in different ways, presenting on different topics related to veterans affairs.

The first official program commences on Wednesday with the 2026 World Congress workshop.

Educators will share Korean War teaching materials and how to use them, followed by a forum where veteran descendants, students and teachers discuss future directions for education.

The second day involves the 2026 International Conference on Veterans Affairs, where the MPVA will share its Korean War-related accomplishments for supporting young people.

On the third day, participants will tour Washington's iconic historic and cultural sites. They will learn, experience and share the values that their ancestors tried to protect during the independence and the Korean War.

"I hope the event will allow young descendants from both countries to forge deep friendships and grow into steadfast leaders of the future alliance, carrying forward the values of freedom and peace defended by those who came before them," Patriots and Veterans Affairs Minister Kwon Oh-eul said.