The South Korean Navy has appointed a woman for the first time in its history to command a captain-rank ship.

According to the Navy on Tuesday, Capt. Bae Sun-young will take command of a landing platform helicopter ship, the Republic of Korea Ship Dokdo, on Wednesday.

The vessel can conduct amphibious landing operations, serve as a flagship for naval task forces and operate as a platform for unmanned vehicles.

Bae joined the Korea Naval Academy in 1999, when the academy began accepting female midshipmates, and received her commission in 2003.

She has served in key posts including commanding officer of the Chamsuri-282 patrol boat, deck officer aboard the ROKS Dokdo, operations officer aboard the corvette ROKS Namwon and commanding officer of the minelayer ROKS Wonsan.

During the 2026 Rim of the Pacific Exercise, or RIMPAC, which brought together forces from 30 countries, Bae served as head of the Maritime Operations Center at the Combined Force Maritime Component Command.

She played a pivotal role in making South Korea the first Asian country to undertake a Combined Force Maritime Component Commander mission, according to the Navy.

The Navy commissioned its first female officers in 2001, and since then about 2,800 female officers and noncommissioned officers have entered service and taken on important roles.

The Navy has expanded assignments for women across surface ships, aircraft and submarines, while appointing women to major command positions.

"I feel both deeply honored and aware of the responsibility that comes with commanding one of the Korea Navy's large transport ships," Bae said.

"Rather than focusing on the symbolism of being the first woman to command a captain-rank vessel, I will make the ROKS Dokdo a ship capable of flawlessly carrying out any mission at any time."