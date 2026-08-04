President Lee Jae Myung will send two lawmakers as special envoys to the inauguration of Colombia’s incoming president, Abelardo de la Espriella, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

Rep. Yoon Joon-byeong of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, who serves as vice chairman of the Korea-Colombia Parliamentary Friendship Association, will lead the delegation.

The delegation, which will also include Rep. Lee Hai-min of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, will attend the Aug. 7 inauguration and related events, including a reception hosted by De la Espriella.

Seoul’s delegation will “deliver a personal letter from President Lee Jae Myung with his message on developing the strategic cooperative partnership with Colombia’s new government,” senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press statement.

During its visit, the delegation plans to explain the South Korean government’s governing philosophy and foreign policy to Colombian officials, according to Kang.

“The delegation will convey our government’s commitment to deepen bilateral economic cooperation, which has developed on the basis of the Korea-Colombia Free Trade Agreement,” Kang said.

“It will also convey our commitment to strengthen practical cooperation with Colombia’s new government across various fields, including energy, infrastructure and education.”