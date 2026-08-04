The Ulsan District Court said Monday it had acquitted the head of an Ulsan-based company of committing an indecent act against a female employee by stroking her palm several times during a handshake.

The man was charged under Article 298 of the Criminal Act over the March 2025 incident.

During their first meeting, the man allegedly stroked the woman’s palm several times while shaking her hand and then enclosed her hand with both of his hands.

The court said the conduct appeared sexual in nature and went beyond what would be considered a conventional handshake. It nevertheless ruled that the actions alone were insufficient to constitute a criminal offense.

“From the victim’s perspective, she may have been alarmed by the defendant’s conduct and perceived it as sexual harassment,” the court said in its ruling.

“However, based on witness testimony, the handshake does not appear to have lasted an unusually long time, nor were there any other particularly unusual actions.”

Article 298 defines committing an indecent act through violence or intimidation as a crime of forcible indecency. It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 15 million won ($10,470).

The offense is a form of sexual violence subject to criminal prosecution, while sexual harassment that does not meet the threshold for a criminal charge is generally addressed through workplace disciplinary measures, administrative remedies or civil litigation.