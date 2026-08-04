Korean Air said Tuesday it has earned five honors at the 2026 Wines on the Wing Awards, organized by US business travel magazine Global Traveler.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the annual competition recognizes the best airline wine programs worldwide. International wine experts blind-tasted wines served by major airlines as of February and selected winners in 20 categories.

Korean Air took first place for the best international business-class wine program, with judges praising its Prestige Class selection for its balance of regions and styles, compatibility with in-flight meals and performance at cruising altitude.

The airline placed second overall for its international first-class wine program.

Three individual wines also received honors. Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis Premier Cru Mont de Milieu 2023 took second place among international business-class white wines.

Krug Grande Cuvee 172 Edition placed third among international first-class sparkling wines, and Levantine Hill Estate Chardonnay 2020 ranked third among international first-class white wines.

“Korean Air has demonstrated its excellence in the sky by taking first place in the international business-class category,” said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO of Global Traveler. “This is a true testament to Korean Air’s dedication to offering the finest wines in the air.”

Korean Air said it would continue sourcing wines from renowned vineyards worldwide to enhance its in-flight dining experience.