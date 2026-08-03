Lawmakers are seeking to give Koreans with dual or multiple citizenship two more years to choose a single nationality, citing a tight grace period and potential difficulties overseas Koreans might face in navigating Korea's legal and administrative procedures.

On Monday, Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Boo Seung-chan and nine other lawmakers proposed a partial revision to the Nationality Act that would extend the age by which they have to choose a nationality to 24 from the current 22.

Under current law, those who acquired dual or multiple citizenship before turning 20 must choose one nationality before turning 22. Those who acquired the citizenship status after age 20 are required to make the choice within two years.

The lawmakers said the current two-year grace period may be too short when factoring in individual circumstances and the time needed to complete legal and administrative procedures.

They added that people who have lived abroad for long periods may be unfamiliar with Korean procedures and could miss the deadline without sufficient guidance.

The bill also recognizes the necessity of issuing a notice on choosing a nationality, and therefore will require the state to provide a guide on the relevant requirements and procedures in advance.

The proposed extension would not apply to people subject to military duty, to prevent the rule from being exploited for draft evasion.

A similar bill was introduced April 7 by Democratic Party Rep. Lee Goang-hee and 12 other lawmakers. It also seeks to extend the selection period for people with dual or multiple citizenship who live overseas and who are not subject to military duty, while also requiring the government to provide relevant guidance.