A bill seeking tougher punishment for investigators who abuse their authority to conceal crimes committed by relatives was introduced at the National Assembly last week, amid fallout from the case of Jang Yoon-gi.

Jang is suspected of rape and murder. His father, a police officer, allegedly obtained information about the investigation from colleagues and destroyed key evidence.

Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Dong-ah introduced the bill Wednesday. If passed, it would impose heavier penalties on investigators who use their authority or expertise to destroy evidence or help relatives evade investigation, Kim’s office said Monday.

Under the current Criminal Act, relatives of an offender are generally exempt from punishment if they help the offender evade capture or destroy evidence.

The exemption came under scrutiny after Jang’s father was accused of using his position to obtain information about investigations involving his son and attempting to conceal the alleged crimes by destroying evidence.

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho said in July that the government should consider revising the law.

“The reality is that it is difficult to immediately sanction the father, a serving police officer, even though he destroyed important evidence,” Jung wrote in a Facebook post, describing the alleged conduct as “devastating” and “absurd.”

Kim’s bill would remove the family exemption in cases where investigators use their authority or professional expertise to help relatives avoid investigation or destroy evidence.

It would also impose enhanced penalties, with the level of punishment depending on the seriousness of the underlying offense.

Unlike several other proposals that would create separate penalties for investigators or strengthen conflict-of-interest rules, Kim’s bill would directly narrow the Criminal Act’s exemption for relatives and impose tougher punishments depending on the seriousness of the crime being concealed.

“Public officials entrusted with protecting people’s lives and safety and upholding the rule of law fundamentally undermine the justice system when they abuse their authority and investigative expertise to conceal serious crimes,” Kim said.

“Granting immunity simply because the offender is a relative runs directly counter to the public’s sense of justice.”

Kim’s proposal is part of a broader legislative push to strengthen safeguards against investigators handling cases involving relatives or other personal interests.

As of last week, 10 related bills had been submitted to the National Assembly.

Separate bills introduced by Rebuilding Korea Party Rep. Lee Hai-min and People Power Party Rep. Lee Seong-kweun would retain the general exemption for relatives while creating separate penalties for police officers, prosecutors and other public officials involved in criminal investigations or judicial proceedings.

Other proposals would punish investigators who continue handling cases despite knowing that family ties or other personal interests should disqualify them.

A bill proposed by Democratic Party Rep. Lee Sang-sik and other lawmakers would impose up to one year in prison on investigators who intervene in cases involving people with whom they have a personal interest.

The proposal would also expand recusal requirements under the Criminal Procedure Act, which currently apply primarily to judges, police officers and prosecutors.

Another bill introduced by Rebuilding Korea Party Rep. Park Eun-jung would establish 10 grounds for excluding investigators with conflicts of interest from cases.