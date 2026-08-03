Deadly water accidents recur amid sweltering summer heat

A man in his 30s suffered cardiac arrest after being pulled into a floodgate while swimming near Jamsil Bridge on the Han River on Sunday, news reports said Monday.

The incident was reported to the Han River Ttukseom Water Rescue Unit at 8:37 a.m., with witnesses saying the man had been drawn into a floodgate near the bridge's southern end.

About 20 minutes later, rescuers located the man after he had drifted downstream and pulled him from the surface of the water. They found him in cardiac arrest, administered emergency treatment at the scene and transported him to a hospital.

Police and fire authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Beneath Jamsil Bridge lies a submerged weir with five floodgates designed to control the Han River's water level, officials said.

When the floodgates are opened, the current intensifies and water flows much faster, creating hazardous conditions such as whirlpools and turbulent currents.

As a heat wave continues to grip the country, water-related accidents have continued nationwide.

At around 8 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 40s drowned after falling into the water at Bangpo Beach in Anmyeon-eup, Taean County, South Chungcheong Province. Earlier on Friday, a 4-year-old girl died after falling into a pool at a resort water facility in Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province.