President Lee Jae Myung was set to convene an emergency meeting Monday, the same day he was set to return home from an 11-day trip, his office said, to discuss real estate and stock market policies amid recent fluctuations.

The closed-door meeting at Cheong Wa Dae will bring together Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and other relevant ministers to discuss pressing issues in the real estate and stock markets.

The government has sought to revise the property tax system, tackle supply and demand issues in the housing market, and introduce measures related to single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds, which have been blamed for heightened volatility in the stock market. (Yonhap)