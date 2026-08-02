Hyundai Motor Group wants to move beyond car manufacturing and become a physical artificial intelligence company spanning autonomous vehicles, robots, intelligent factories and urban infrastructure.

The world’s third-largest automaker by volume believes its manufacturing scale, global factory network, technology talent, big tech partnerships and ownership of Boston Dynamics could give it an edge in bringing AI into the physical world.

Hyundai's physical Ai vision

• Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun unveiled the strategy at the San Francisco AI Summit on July 24.

• “Hyundai Motor Group is evolving beyond the traditional boundaries of automotive manufacturing by expanding into autonomous driving, robotics and AI-defined factories,” Chung said.

• The strategy begins with intelligent devices such as autonomous vehicles and robots, before expanding into AI-defined factories connecting production, logistics and quality control.

• Hyundai ultimately aims to link mobility, robotics, energy and urban infrastructure to create what it calls “city-level intelligence.”

Hyundai's advantage?

• Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis, produces millions of vehicles and operates factories worldwide.

• Its experience in manufacturing, supply chains and quality control allows it to test AI systems in real-world operations.

• Hyundai can deploy robots and factory AI at its own plants, collect data and refine the technology before commercializing it.

• Its global factories could serve as large-scale testing grounds for humanoid robots, autonomous logistics systems and intelligent manufacturing equipment.

Boston Dynamics at the center

• Hyundai’s key physical AI asset is Boston Dynamics, the US robotics company it acquired in 2021.

• Its robots include Atlas, a humanoid designed for industrial work; Spot, a four-legged inspection robot; and Stretch, a logistics robot.

• Hyundai also develops robots internally, including the MobED mobile platform.

• The group plans to deploy Atlas at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia from 2028 before expanding its use to other factories.

• Hyundai aims to establish an annual US production capacity of 30,000 robots by 2028.

• Boston Dynamics has partnered with Google DeepMind to combine its robotic hardware and control systems with advanced AI models.

Partnership with Nvidia, Waymo

• Hyundai plans to secure 50,000 Nvidia Blackwell graphics processing units to support its AI infrastructure.

• The companies will establish a Hyundai Motor Group Robot Application Center and an Nvidia AI Technology Center in Korea.

• Hyundai will use Nvidia technology to develop digital twins of its factories and advance autonomous-driving systems.

• Hyundai is also partnering with Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous-driving unit, to produce Ioniq 5 robotaxis at its Georgia factory.

• The arrangement could form the basis of an autonomous-vehicle foundry model, with technology companies supplying software and sensors while Hyundai manufactures customized vehicles.

• Waymo’s newly established Korean subsidiary is expected to further strengthen cooperation with Hyundai and other local partners.

Talent behind Hyundai's AI drive

• Hyundai has recruited senior executives from Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, Apple and Tesla to strengthen its in-house software and AI capabilities.

• Former Nvidia Vice President Park Min-woo joined Hyundai in January as head of its Advanced Vehicle Platform Division, overseeing software-defined vehicles and autonomous driving.

• Kwon Jung-hyun, a former Samsung Electronics executive who previously worked at Nvidia, leads Hyundai’s Autonomous Driving Development Center.

• Former Apple and Tesla executive Kim Dong-wuk heads software-defined vehicle platform development.

• Jeremy Ma, whose career includes Apple, Toyota Research Institute and Nvidia, leads Hyundai’s Advanced Vehicle Platform operations in Silicon Valley.

• The hires show Hyundai is seeking to build critical AI and software technologies internally while working with global technology partners.