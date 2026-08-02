A man in his 50s was found dead inside a hot car in central South Korea amid a heat wave, with police suspecting heatstroke.

The man was discovered at about 3 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot near the Wollyubong trail in Yeongdong County, North Chungcheong Province, police said Sunday.

He had traveled to the area with acquaintances to collect freshwater snails in a nearby stream. After complaining of dizziness at around 7:40 a.m., he went to rest in the vehicle.

The air conditioner was off and all the windows were closed when he was found.

Police believe he may have fallen asleep and died of heatstroke, noting that he had no known underlying medical conditions.

An autopsy will be requested to determine the exact cause of death.

The temperature in the area reached 35 degrees Celsius that day.