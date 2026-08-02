Son Heung-min has extended his scoring streak to four matches in Major League Soccer.

Son netted the only goal for Los Angeles FC in its 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday.

The South Korean superstar opened the season with a 13-match goalless drought in MLS but has now scored a goal in each of his past four matches -- all four of them following the FIFA World Cup break.

He has six goals in all competitions this season, with the first two markers having come during the Concacaf Champions Cup tournament.

LAFC did not have a shot until Son broke through in the 37th minute.

LAFC winger Jacob Shaffelburg put pressure on Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon to force a turnover in the Vancouver zone, and Denis Bouanga pounced on the loose ball to start a counterbreak, with Son running up the middle.

Son received Bouanga's pass inside the box and made a deft spin move to shake off defender Tate Johnson, before unleashing a right-footed shot into net past diving goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

LAFC failed to make the lead stand, however, as Vancouver leveled the score on Thomas Muller's penalty in the 76th minute.

Vancouver had 19 shot attempts to just five by LAFC. Son recorded his team's only shot on target.

LAFC remained in second place behind Vancouver in the Western Conference with 34 points. Vancouver also have 34 points but enjoy a 21-16 edge in goal difference over LAFC. (Yonhap)