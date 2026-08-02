The US Justice Department has subpoenaed the records of a freelance ‌journalist for the New York Times as part of a probe into the sourcing of a 2025 story about ‌a botched US military operation in North Korea, the newspaper said on Saturday.

Freelancer Matthew Cole was subpoenaed in February by Virginia prosecutors seeking more than ⁠two years' worth of his notes as well as his testimony, according to the newspaper.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the information, ⁠but a spokesman for the Times said Cole is disclosing the subpoena.

“We support Matthew Cole’s decision ​to make public a subpoena that the government has attempted to ‌keep secret," New York Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said in ‌an emailed statement.

The ‌story co-written by Cole detailed how Navy ‌SEALs in early 2019 killed several unarmed ​North Koreans during a mission to plant a listening device near ⁠the country's coast, citing two dozen unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not address Cole's specific case, but said that the ⁠DOJ "will ​use all available legal ⁠tools to uncover those who unlawfully disclose national defense information." Stadtlander called the subpoena ​of Cole "another brazen and illegal attack from the administration designed to deny the public information of vital importance.” The New ⁠York Times article said the newspaper ⁠is ⁠paying for Cole's ‌legal representation.

Cole's reporting "helps the public understand what the government is doing in its name," said his attorney, David A. O'Neil.

"He will not ​be intimidated by efforts to suppress information that the administration considers unflattering," O'Neil said. (Reuters)