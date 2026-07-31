In her largest installation yet, artist fills MMCA Seoul's towering Seoul Box with ASL-inspired graphics, animation, questioning who gets heard

Black lines stretch across the walls and floor of the Seoul Box, while an animation unfolds on a towering curved screen overhead. Located at the hub of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, the Seoul Box is the museum's tallest exhibition hall, designed for monumental, site-specific installations.

Korean American artist Christine Sun Kim visualizes sound in her own language, expanding perceptions of how people communicate in an audio-centric world. Her works also confront the systemic marginalization of the Deaf community.

Following her first major museum survey at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York last year, Kim has unveiled a new site-specific installation at the MMCA. In the work, the Berlin-based artist turns movements derived from American Sign Language into a monumental animated environment.

"I've become a little bit greedy recently because I like to see how far I can push things," Kim signed in American Sign Language during a press preview at MMCA Seoul on Thursday.

When she first visited the museum's 16.6-meter-high Seoul Box, Kim asked whether she could use its walls, floor and ceiling.

"I also wanted to see how far we could go as a team," she signed, referring to the museum and LG Electronics, which supported the project.

For the resulting work, "Have Many Dumb Fights Against Rock," Kim used paint and adhesive vinyl to extend her drawings across the walls and floor. The black graphics draw on ASL movements and the motion lines of classic comics.

On one wall, an animation sets the same visual vocabulary in motion on a large curved organic light-emitting diode screen, accompanied by sound. Measuring 8.1 meters by 5.4 meters and comprising 72 55-inch panels, it is the largest curved OLED display ever presented in a museum exhibition in Korea, according to the MMCA.

The exhibition title "Have Many Dumb Fights Against Rock" reflects conflicts that recur without producing meaningful change, according to the artist.

Kim pointed to struggles over power, land ownership and the authority to make laws, as groups argue over who is really in charge.

"It feels as though you're fighting against something as stubborn as a rock because it's the same fights and change never happens," Kim signed. "I don't see any results from all of this fighting."

The rock refers not only to an unyielding opponent, but also to the weight of human certainty, history and the consequences of people's decisions.

Asked about her predominant use of black and white, Kim attributed it to the uncertainty of navigating a hearing-dominated society where information is largely conveyed through spoken language.

"I think my best answer is because I'm coming from a place of fear," she signed. "This world is not designed for me."

Kim signed that she had therefore sought to make her messages "as clear as possible, as clear as black and white." She has recently begun introducing color, however, saying she now feels "privileged enough as an artist to be a little vague" in her work.

Her concern over whether information is conveyed fully and accurately was playing out in real time at the press conference. Kim communicated in ASL, which was voiced in English by one interpreter and then rendered into Korean by another.

"There's a lot of trust happening in this room," Kim signed. "I have to trust the sign language interpreter to be translating correctly. I then have to trust the Korean and English interpreter to be translating correctly, and trust that you're getting the right information. But are you?"

Kim signed that raising two daughters has also expanded her practice beyond her own experience and led her to think more deeply about the future.

"It's no longer about me. It's about my two daughters," she signed, adding that she considers how she can contribute to building a better place for their future.

The exhibition is the second edition of the MMCA × LG OLED Series, an annual project launched by the museum and LG Electronics in 2025 to commission site-specific works exploring the intersection of contemporary art and digital technology.