Jennie of Blackpink has dominated music charts at home and abroad with her solo single “Less Than a Lover,” according to OA Entertainment on Friday.

She claimed a trophy on a TV music chart show in Korea on the previous day, a first for the latest single, which is reigning atop a series of real-time music charts in Korea and China. The single topped the iTunes charts in 27 regions, the most for a K-pop solo endeavor this year, while the music video sits atop trending videos worldwide listed by YouTube.

Jennie participated in writing the alternative pop tune conveying the languid, romantic ambience of summer nights.

Also on Friday, she took to social media and thanked Tame Impala for having her on stage together for their collaboration, “Dracula.”