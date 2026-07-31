Alpha Drive One shared its plans to promote its upcoming second EP, “Unbreakable: Boy Beast,” uploading a timetable on Friday via agency WakeOne Entertainment.

Starting with a series of posters, teaser photographs and trailer clips will be released in batches, followed by two music video teasers, leading to the album drop slated for Aug. 24. On Aug. 3, the seven bandmates will watch the first trailer video together with fans at a small movie theater in Seoul.

The second EP comes about seven months after its first EP, “Euphoria,” which sold over 1.4 million copies in the first week, the second-most for a debut album from a group in K-pop history at the time. Main track “Freak Alarm” came in first place on TV music chart shows four times.