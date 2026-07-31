A B-side track from BTS’ fifth studio album nabbed the No. 1 spot on iTunes songs charts in 78 regions, months after the album's release.

“Aliens” from “Arirang” landed atop the charts as Army, the septet’s official fandom community, started streaming it together to show support for BTS' decision to skip next year’s Grammy Awards.

The K-pop superband chose not to submit its work for consideration after the Grammys announced the creation of the new Asian pop category. The seven bandmates posted online to explain their choice, saying they hope “music can be heard and embraced for what it is, beyond region or language.”

“Aliens” compares the group's trailblazing musical journey to aliens descending on Earth. RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook participated in writing the song.

Meanwhile, BTS left for New York on Friday for another round of tour dates in the US.