OneUS announced its plans for the "Full Moon" international tour via B Wave Entertainment on Thursday.

The group will kick off the tour in Seoul with two nights beginning Oct. 24 before heading to South America and Europe the following month. In December, OneUS plans to tour North America, before heading back to Asia and continuing concerts through January and February.

The upcoming tour is its first in about a year and the first since OneUS signed with its current agency. The four-member act left RBW Entertainment in February after seven years during which it released 11 extended plays and one full-length album. Its latest endeavor was the single album “One” in January. Last week, the group concluded its fan concert tour in Hong Kong.