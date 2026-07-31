Tumblers have evolved from a lifestyle trend into an everyday necessity, with most consumers using them several times a week, according to a survey by Thermos Korea and Gallup Korea.

The survey of 3,000 adults aged 20-54 in seven major South Korean cities found that 62.4 percent use a tumbler or thermos bottle at least three times a week, including 33.2 percent who said they use one almost every day.

Most respondents (61.1 percent) said they purchased a tumbler to keep beverages at the desired temperature anytime and anywhere. Another 42.3 percent said they wanted to carry their preferred drinks, reflecting the growing role of tumblers in daily routines at work, during commutes and while traveling.

Environmental concerns also influenced purchasing decisions, with 23.2 percent citing sustainability as a motivation. Among respondents in their 20s and 30s, saving money on beverages and keeping up with trends were also notable factors, with both reasons cited by more than 20 percent.