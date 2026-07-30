Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it has hired Kwon Jung-hyun, a former Samsung Electronics executive who previously worked on autonomous driving software at Nvidia, to lead its autonomous driving development.

Kwon has been appointed head of the Autonomous Driving Development Center under the group’s Advanced Vehicle Platform Division.

Kwon most recently led intelligent robotics development at Samsung Electronics and previously oversaw autonomous driving software development and commercialization at Nvidia. He is regarded as an expert in artificial intelligence technologies for autonomous driving.

In his new role, Kwon will oversee the development and commercialization of the group's core autonomous driving technologies, drawing on his expertise in perception software, deep learning, machine learning and computer vision for self-driving vehicles.

The latest appointment follows a series of hires in software-defined vehicles and autonomous driving as the group accelerates its push to realize physical AI.

Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor Group appointed former Apple and Tesla executive Kim Dong-wook as head of its SDV Platform Development Center and former Apple, Toyota and Nvidia executive Jeremy Ma as head of its Silicon Valley office under the AVP Division.

Hyundai Motor Group said the appointments reflect continued efforts to recruit key talent in software-defined vehicles and autonomous driving as it accelerates the realization of physical AI and advances its future mobility strategy.