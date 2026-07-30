Girl group I-dle was crowned the best group in the first half of this year by China's Tencent Music Entertainment, according to the mid-year chart announced Tuesday.

The group's single “Mono (feat. skaiwater)” was named the best song as well as one of the top 10 high-scoring songs. It was dropped in January ahead of the release of ninth EP “We made,” which was fully unveiled in July. With the prerelease, the four-member act picked up three trophies on Korean television music chart shows.

Yuqi shone as a solo act as well, notching the top spot in the best solo artist category. She released the digital single “Radio (Dum-Dum)” in March 2025, and it has charted 71 weeks in the top ten on Tencent Music’s Korea chart. The singer and songwriter was named the 2026 woman of the year in music by Tencent Music in March.