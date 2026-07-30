NewJeans passed 300 million Spotify streams with “How Sweet” as of Saturday, agency Ador announced Thursday, citing the platform.

The group now has nine songs that have accomplished the feat.

“How Sweet” is the title track from the group's single album released in May 2024 and sold over a million units. The hip-hop number spent 13 weeks on Billboard’s Global 200 and made the UK Official Singles Top 100, peaking at No. 27.

Rolling Stone magazine picked it as one of “The 100 Best Songs of 2024” while Billboard and NME magazines included it in their best K-pop songs of the year lists.

Last week, the group celebrated its fourth anniversary with a video showing four members, hinting at its return. It is the first official content NewJeans has released as a group in almost 1 1/2 years.