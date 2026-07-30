Cortis passed 200 million streams on Spotify for the second time, label Big Hit Music announced Wednesday.

A B-side track from its debut album, “FaSHioN,” hit the milestone Monday, following “GO!” which fronted the group's EP, “Color Outside the Lines.” The former accumulated 200 million hits in 10 months, about a month after the lead single did.

The rookie boy group has amassed 1 billion plays on Spotify since its debut in August.

Meanwhile, the quintet is set to kick off the North American leg of its first international tour, “Put Your Phone Down.” After the first show in Toronto on Aug. 4, the group heads to five cities in the US.