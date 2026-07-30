President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Santiago on Wednesday for a summit with President Jose Antonio Kast on ways to enhance bilateral ties.

Chile is the second stop on Lee's ongoing three-nation South America tour, which included a summit with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia and will also take Lee to Argentina later this week.

In Santiago, Lee will meet with members of the Korean community in Chile later Wednesday before holding a summit with Kast the following day. (Yonhap)