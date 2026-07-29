Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been stripped of his attorney's license after the Supreme Court upheld his seven-year prison sentence.

According to reports Wednesday, the Korean Bar Association recently canceled Yoon's registration as an attorney, following an order from the Justice Ministry.

Under the Attorney-at-Law Act, registered attorneys are disbarred if a prison term is confirmed.

Yoon was sentenced to seven years in prison in a lower-court ruling on charges including special obstruction of public duty and abuse of power. Yoon had appealed, but the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court on July 9.

The charges included obstructing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials from executing an arrest warrant against him in January 2025.

Yoon was also convicted of infringing Cabinet members' right to deliberate before he declared martial law on December 3, 2024.

Another charge involved creating and later destroying a false martial law proclamation.

Yoon completed the Judicial Research and Training Institute class in 1994. He worked as a prosecutor and attorney as well as in a series of senior posts, including chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and Prosecutor General.