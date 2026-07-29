A man in his 90s accused of killing his wife after suspecting she was having an affair has been sent to prosecutors while in custody, police said Wednesday.

According to Seoul’s Gwangjin Police Station, the suspect, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly strangled his wife, who was in her 80s, at their apartment in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, around 10:30 a.m. on July 21.

Shortly after the incident, the man called another family member and confessed to the crime. Police, alerted by the family member, arrested the suspect. The wife was taken to a hospital but later died.

Police subsequently changed the charge against the man from attempted murder to murder and transferred the case to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly told police that he strangled his wife during an argument after he believed she had been having an affair.

(This article was written with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.)