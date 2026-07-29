South Korea has launched a training program for Korean-language teachers across Russia that uses learning materials based on beloved aspects of Korean culture, food, music and entertainment, the Education Ministry said Wednesday.

The three-day program, which began Monday at Moscow State University, brought together 46 Korean-language teachers working across Russia. It was jointly organized by four Korean Education Centers in Russia with the International Korean Education Foundation providing instructors and training programs.

The training focused on teaching methods using Korean-language textbooks tailored to Russian-speaking learners, as well as materials incorporating Korean pop culture.

The textbooks, designed for beginner learners across four proficiency levels, began being distributed in 2025.

The foundation also unveiled a new set of textbooks that uses BTS and Korean drama series as teaching materials, aiming to boost students' interest through popular culture.

The ministry plans to distribute some 11,000 copies of the two sets of teaching materials to Russian-speaking countries this year.

According to the ministry, around 5,000 students at 51 schools across Russia are studying Korean as of 2026.

During the training program, the four Korean Education Centers also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian office of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. to jointly develop Korean culture programs involving food, such as cooking activities for Korean-language classes.

"With young people around the world showing strong interest in K-pop and K-food under the influence of the Korean Wave, incorporating Korean popular culture and food can make Korean-language education more effective," said Lee Nan-young, director general for international education planning at the Education Ministry.